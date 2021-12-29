Episode 64 of ‘Dragon Quest: The Adventure Of Dai’ has been postponed, with a new release date and spoilers.

Popp, Maam, Dai, and the rest of the team are getting ready for war. The marketing trailer for “Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai” Episode 64, on the other hand, shows the protagonists experiencing some tough moments.

This week’s episode of “Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai” will not air because the anime is on hiatus for a week. Episode 64 has been rescheduled on January 8th.

Dai has a new assault strategy in the official promo trailer for Episode 64, dubbed “The Night Before The Conflict,” that he will use in the next battle. Meanwhile, Lord Beruk arrives with the restored Sword of Dai as well as a slew of other weaponry for the heroes.

The crew is pumped about the match, but Maam and Amy aren’t acting like themselves. Popp is still stumped as to how to make his Insignia of Avan glow.

Queen Flora, Leona, and the others were seeking the Cave of Trials for Kaglimmer in the anime’s last episode. Flora wanted to retreat with only 10 hours left, but Leona insisted that they take their risks.

Flora and the others were told that they only had two pieces of Mysticite, but that if they could use Kaglimmer, they could ward against the cave’s evil.

“Dai works with Nova to learn both varieties of Avan Strash, which inspires him to develop a new assault. Leona and the others are looking for Kaglimmer in the Cave of Trials. Popp becomes increasingly concerned that his Isignia of Avan is the only one that does not glow…? “According to Crunchyroll, the official synopsis for Episode 63 read:

Atsumi Tanezaki portrays Dai, Hiroyuki Yoshino portrays Killvearn, Kiyono Yasuno portrays Marin, Kazuhiro Yamaji portrays Matliff, Yuuki Kaji portrays Hyunckel, Yui Ishikawa portrays Amy, Toshiyuki Toyonaga portrays Popp, Tomokazu Seki portrays Hadlar, Tomoaki Maeno portrays Crocodine, Takay

The episodes of “Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai” will air on Saturdays. Crunchyroll is streaming the episodes in Japanese with English subtitles.