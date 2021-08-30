Episode 64 of ‘Digimon Adventure’: The Beginning Of The Final Battle [Spoilers].

In “Digimon Adventure” Episode 64, Taichi and the other Chosen Children, together with their Digimon partner, prepare for the toughest battle yet. “The Angels’ Determination” is the title of the next episode.

The Chosen Children and Digimon are bracing for the most perilous crisis yet in the official promo video for Episode 64, which reveals a menacing enemy on the prowl as the Chosen Children and Digimon prepare for the most perilous crisis yet.

Wikimon, a Twitter user, has revealed the summary for Episode 64 of “Digimon Adventure.” According to the summary, Taichi and his pals will reassemble at the Great Tree of Information. They hold the key to unlocking the Crests’ mysteries.

The reality behind the digital adventure will be revealed in the next episode. Something unusual begins to happen in the Digital World elsewhere. It’s all happening, from the terrain eroding to things defying physics.

A white space appears, which is a sign of the Great Catastrophe, in addition to the unusual events.

“The Chosen Children, beginning with Taichi, reunite at the Great Tree of Information once more. What is the answer that they have been brought to now that they have located the key to unraveling the riddle of the Crests? The truth about their experience is ultimately revealed. In the meantime, odd things start to happen in the Digital World. The terrain disintegrates, violating all physical rules, and a white space arises. It’s a foreshadowing of the impending ‘Great Catastrophe.’ The Chosen Children and their Digimon Partner are the only ones who can stop it. The final struggle has now begun!” take a look at the summary for Episode 64.

Yuuko Sanpei plays Taichi Yagami, Yumiko Kobayashi plays Koshiro Izumi, Ryoko Shiraishi plays Sora Takenouchi, Takeshi Kusao plays Jou Kido, Misaki Watada plays Hikari Yagami, Marika Kono plays Mimi Tachikawa, Megumi Han plays Takeru Takaishi, Atori Shigematsu plays Piyomon, Chika Sakamoto plays Agum

On Saturday, “Digimon Adventure” Episode 64 will be released. The episodes are now available to watch on Crunchyroll.