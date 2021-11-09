Episode 31 Spoilers and Release Date for ‘Yashahime: Princess Half Demon’

In “Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon” Episode 31, someone wants to hire Moroha the Demon Killer for a job. “Takechiyo’s Request” is the title of the following installment. Moroha is seen straining to find job in the official preview video for Episode 31. Her parents have made things difficult for her.

When she learns that someone is interested in hiring her for her demon-slaying skills, she is overjoyed. Meanwhile, Moroha’s new boss appears to be Mamidaira’s young lord, according to the teaser.

Rion, who has lately joined forces with Towa and Setsuna, is also seen in the preview trailer.

Setsuna was asleep for two days in Episode 30 of “Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon,” and Towa was anxious if she would ever wake up.

Setsuna had been unable to sleep due to the Dream Butterfly, but she collapsed and fell asleep once Sesshomaru severed it.

Princess Aiya later kidnapped Setsuna and dressed her in strange clothing. Setsuna was told not to make a fuss about it when she objected.

Setsuna was supposed to attend etiquette lessons from a nun, according to Aiya. Setsuna can be her body double and take the classes, she explained. Aiya’s tutor, on the other hand, turned revealed to be Hisui dressed as Kin’u.

Azusa Tadokoro portrays Moroha, Sara Matsumoto portrays Towa, Mikako Komatsu portrays Setsuna, Ai Fairouz portrays Takechiyo, Kappei Yamaguchi portrays Inuyasha, Ken Narita portrays Sesshomaru, Mamiko Noto portrays Rin, Ryohei Kimura portrays Kohaku, Takehiro Urao portrays Hisui, Hitomi Ued

Episode 31 of “Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon” will be released on Saturday. Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu are all broadcasting the episodes in Japanese with English subtitles every week.