Episode 30 Spoilers and Release Date for ‘Yashahime: Princess Half Demon’

Setsuna’s butterfly has been cut by Sesshomaru, allowing her to sleep for the first time in a long time. Setsuna is still tired in Episode 30 of “Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon.” “Hisui The Demon Slayer” is the title of the new episode. Setsuna appears to be straining to stay up in the official promo clip for Episode 30. Meanwhile, the episode will most likely focus on Hisui, who has been seen fighting demons.

Towa, Setsuna, and Moroha breached the barrier in front of Mount Musubi in Episode 29 and met a girl named Rion. She claimed to be Kirinmaru’s daughter.

The Kyuyokon root was delivered to the three by Rion. She disclosed that other beings came here in search of it, but that the barrier defeated them all. She went on to say that the Kyuyokon was the ultimate weapon since it had the ability to absorb and expel massive amounts of demon power.

Towa questioned whether she was genuine about handing them the root, claiming that they would use it against Kirinmaru if she did. Her father, she said, wanted to confront the toughest opponent. She went on to say that she wanted them to kill Kirinimaru.

Lowly demons found learned of Towa and crew breaking through the mountain’s barrier. Riku, on the other hand, arrived to prevent them from reaching the evil sisters. He promised to keep Towa safe from the demons.

“Rion used to travel over the world with her father Kirinmaru, but her soul was trapped deep under Mount Musubi one day. “Desperate for independence and tranquility, Rion asks Setsuna to cut the thread of fate that binds her to her father,” according to Crunchyroll’s synopsis of Episode 29.

Azusa Tadokoro portrays Moroha, Sara Matsumoto portrays Towa, Mikako Komatsu portrays Setsuna, Ai Fairouz portrays Takechiyo, Kappei Yamaguchi portrays Inuyasha, Ken Narita portrays Sesshomaru, Mamiko Noto portrays Rin, Ryohei Kimura portrays Kohaku, Takehiro Urao portrays Hisui, Hitomi Ued

Episode 30 of “Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon” will premiere on Saturday. Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Funimation all have the episodes available for streaming.