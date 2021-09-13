Episode 24 of ‘Tokyo Revengers’: The Meeting’s Outcome [Spoilers]

Takemichi Hanagaka is perplexed when he sees Mikey, Hanma, and Chifuyu at the grand Toman assembly. As the first season of “Tokyo Revengers” approaches its completion, Episode 24 is expected to explore the outcome of this encounter.

This article contains spoilers from the manga series “Tokyo Revengers.”

Takemichi, who was invited to the meeting by Draken, donned a new jacket created by Mitsuya near the end of Episode 23. He was excited to see what Mikey had planned for him and the rest of the gang.

Takemichi and the rest of the group will be surprised when Hanma says Valhalla will be joining Toman in “Tokyo Revengers” Episode 24.

Valhalla will also be working for Toman. Hanma gives Kisaki credit for bringing Valhalla and Toman together. Takemichi is appalled as he watches the formation of this unholy alliance since he knows it’s all part of Kisaki’s plan to take over Toman.

