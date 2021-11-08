Episode 224 of ‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ contains spoilers. The Second Battle is about to begin.

In “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 224, it’s time for the second battle, which will feature characters like Izuno Wasabi and Yuino Iwabee. “The Legend of the Monster Cat” is the title of the new episode. Iwabee and Wasabi are seen in the ring getting ready for their fight in the official promo trailer for Episode 224. Who will emerge victorious? Abdul Zoldyck, a Twitter user, has offered a sneak peek at Episode 224 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.”

“The Chunin Exams’ ultimate test is a one-on-one duel! Iwabee and Wasabi fight in the second match!! They try their hardest to show how far they’ve progressed!!” Episode 224 has a sneak peek.

Boruto appeared sure that he would become a chunin this time in Episode 223 of the anime “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.”

Shikamaru, Sai, and the others were ecstatic to be able to fight one-on-one in the arena. During the last exam, Momoshiki and his friends damaged the arena.

Shikamaru was relieved that the arena could be repaired in time. Naruto invited Kawaki to come see the chunin examinations finals at the Uzumaki’s. Kawaki, on the other hand, declined, indicating that he was not interested. Naruto persuaded him, and he was seen in the stadium, ready to witness some shinobi in action.

Meanwhile, the last round was a full-contact, no-holds-barred brawl. Inojin and Houki were the first to arrive on the battlefield. Boruto and Mitsuki were also seen in the episode investigating some suspicious characters in Hidden Leaf Village.

Boruto Uzumaki is played by Yuuko Sanpei, Sasuke Uchiha is played by Noriaki Sugiyama, Sarada Uchiha is played by Kokoro Kikuchi, Mitsuki is played by Ryuuichi Kijima, Naruto Uzumaki is played by Junko Takeuchi, Hiruga is played by Hidenori Takahashi, Konohamaru Sarutobi is played by Shoutarou Mori

The 224th episode of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” will air on November 14th. Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Apple TV all have the episodes available to watch.