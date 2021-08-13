Episode 211 of ‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ is now available to watch online. With Spoilers, Here’s How To Watch Online.

The sensory system failed to identify any abnormalities after someone stole vital data about the Hidden Leaf Village’s ninja from the archives. Chou-Chou joins forces with her pals to find the true perpetrator in “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 211.

The official synopsis for “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 211 has been released by TV Tokyo. Because no abnormalities have been discovered, the Shonin warriors suspect it is an inside job or that a spy has infiltrated the village.

The villagers make the decision to beef up protection. The offender is Kashin Koji, who is already within the Hidden Leaf Village, and the Shonin warriors must locate him.

Meanwhile, in “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 211, Chou-Chou, Inojin, and Shikadai team up to solve the case. They meet Kakashi, who is investigating the theft alone, while on their way to acquire information.

Chou-Chou and the others later join forces with Kakashi to solve the mystery. Will they be able to locate Koji or will they fall into his trap?

Konohamaru and Sai successfully penetrated Boro’s cult in the previous episode. They encountered his followers and were astounded by their unwavering confidence in a monster like Boro.

“The Leaf knows very little about Kara, even after the incidents with Jigen’s deputies. According to Crunchyroll, “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 210’s summary reads, “In order to understand more about Boro’s relationship to Kara, Konohamaru and Sai are charged with a mission to infiltrate his cult.”

Yuuko Sanpei plays Boruto Uzumaki, Noriaki Sugiyama plays Sasuke Uchiha, Kokoro Kikuchi plays Sarada Uchiha, Ryuuichi Kijima plays Mitsuki, Junko Takeuchi plays Naruto Uzumaki, Chiharu Sawashiro plays Hiruga, Hidenori Takahashi plays Konohamaru Sarutobi, Shoutarou Morikubo plays Shikadai Nara.

On Crunchyroll, fans may watch “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 211. This Sunday, the program will be streamed live in Japanese with English subtitles.