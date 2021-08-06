Episode 210 of ‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ is now available to watch online. With Spoilers: How To Watch Online

Kara’s Jigen, Deepa, Boro, and other Inners have all established contact with Konohagakure, but the village still has little knowledge of the mystery organization. Two Konohagakure members go out to get additional information in “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 210.

The “Boruto” anime returns this week with a new episode centered on Yamanaka Sai and Sarutobi Konohamaru embarking on a new mission that would bring them closer to Boro’s cult after a one-week hiatus.

The official synopsis for “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 210 has been posted by TV Tokyo, describing what fans may expect in the forthcoming episode.

Boro was the leader of a cult known as The Mugen Tsukuyomi, which was crushed by Boruto and his allies. In the new episode, Sai and Konohamaru are charged with infiltrating the cult and determining whether it is linked to Kara in any way.

When Sai and Konohamaru arrive at the location, they encounter a cult member.

Kawaki was apprehensive about being a burden to his friends and the people of Konohagakure in the previous episode. He was well aware that his presence in the town would enrage Jigen and the rest of Kara’s gang.

Boruto, Himawari, and the rest of his friends and loved ones, on the other hand, wanted him to return to the village.

According to Crunchyroll, “Anxious about what happened to Boruto and himself, and the danger the Karma offers, Kawaki begins to worry that his presence puts Hidden Leaf Village at peril, especially since Kara is following him.”

Yuuko Sanpei plays Boruto Uzumaki, Noriaki Sugiyama plays Sasuke Uchiha, Kokoro Kikuchi plays Sarada Uchiha, Ryuuichi Kijima plays Mitsuki, Junko Takeuchi plays Naruto Uzumaki, Chiharu Sawashiro plays Hiruga, Hidenori Takahashi plays Konohamaru Sarutobi, Shoutarou Morikubo plays Shika

On Crunchyroll, fans may watch “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 210. This Sunday, the program will be streamed live in Japanese with English subtitles.