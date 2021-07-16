Episode 208 of ‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ is now available to watch online. With Spoilers: How To Watch Online

The rapid resurgence of Momoshiki Otsutsuki inside Boruto throws Team 7 off. Boruto, in his new form, battles Boro in “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 208. “Momoshiki’s Manifestation” is the title of the new episode.

The promo video and synopsis for “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 208 have been released on the official website. Boro is seriously injured as a result of Team 7’s concerted strike. However, the Kara Inner becomes enraged and begins fighting Kawaki, Sarada, Boruto, and Mitsuki.

Boro is becoming unbearable, and Team 7 members are running out of alternatives.

Boruto passes out following Boro’s attack, and something takes over his awareness. Boruto is under the jurisdiction of Momoshiki.

Boruto’s new form catches Kawaki, Sarada, and Mitsuki off guard. Momoshiki demonstrates his extraordinary abilities.

After the battle, Naruto is rescued by Team 7 and returned to Konohagakure. Boruto has no recollection of the incident in the other dimension.

Boruto, Sarada, Mitsuki, and Kawaki continued their fight against Boro in the previous episode. Boro’s monstrous regenerating ability, on the other hand, appears to be unbreakable.

Sarada was able to discover the enemy’s core after Kawaki, Mitsuki, and Boruto were engaged with Boro. She extracted the core using her Chidori technique. Sarada was able to shatter the core, depriving Boro of his regenerating abilities.

“Team 7’s all-out assault against Boro appears to be working, as their efforts appear to be successful. Boro, on the other hand, uses his regenerative abilities to resurrect himself. According to Crunchyroll’s synopsis of Episode 207, Mitsuki’s quick-witted action protects the crew from Boro’s black mist.

Yuuko Sanpei plays Boruto Uzumaki, Noriaki Sugiyama plays Sasuke Uchiha, Kokoro Kikuchi plays Sarada Uchiha, Ryuuichi Kijima plays Mitsuki, Junko Takeuchi plays Naruto Uzumaki, Chiharu Sawashiro plays Hiruga, Hidenori Takahashi plays Konohamaru Sarutobi, Shoutarou Morikubo plays Shika

On Crunchyroll, fans may watch “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 208. This Sunday, the program will be streamed live in Japanese with English subtitles.