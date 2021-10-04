Episode 1 of ‘The World’s Finest Assassin’ is now available to watch online. [Spoilers] How to Watch Online

When a legendary assassin dies, the Goddess summons him for his next great task. On Episode 1 of “The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat,” he will reincarnate as an assassin nobility.

After being betrayed by the Syndicate, the greatest assassin vows to live for himself. He laments his time with the company. He is summoned by the Goddess after his death, who mocks him for assassinating himself.

The assassin asks the Goddess who she wants him to kill in the promo trailer for “The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat.” She tells him to assassinate the hero.

In the country of Ahlban, the Goddess reincarnates him as Lugh. Lugh is a member of Tuatha Dé, a noble house in Ahlban, in the other world. A squad of assassins leads the Tuatha Dé house, and Lugh will serve them and assassinate the hero.

“When a legendary assassin is resurrected in another universe, he discovers that he is the heir to a long line of shadowy murders. He may very possibly become the most unstoppable assassin in history, with both his modern-day knowledge and expertise plus the particular powers and methods of this new world…!” Crunchyroll’s official series synopsis can be found here.

The anime series is being produced by Silver Link and Studio Palette and is based on the light novel of the same name by original writer Rui Tsukiyo. Reia created the original character design.

Masafumi Tamura directed the anime “The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat.” Katsuhiko Takayama is in charge of the series’ composition and writing. Kenichi Kuroda composed the soundtrack. The principal animation director is Kaori Yoshikawa, while the art director is Yya Yoshiyama.

Kenji Akabane plays Lugh, Yki Takada plays Tart, Shino Shimoji plays Maha, Reina Ueda plays Dia, Yukari Tamura plays The Goddess, Chiaki Takahashi plays Ethilu, Junpei Morita plays The Assassin, and Toshiyuki Morikawa plays Cian in the anime “The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat.”

On Crunchyroll on Wednesday, fans may watch the first episode of “The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat.” The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.