The Passing of DJ Kenya Ken: A Loss to Coast Entertainment

The coastal entertainment community is mourning the loss of one of its most influential figures, DJ Kenya Ken, who was laid to rest this weekend following a tragic road accident on Christmas Eve. Known for his immense contributions to the region’s music scene, he was affectionately referred to as “Mzee Moi” for his leadership and mentorship of younger entertainers.

A Farewell to a Pioneer

Born Kennedy Ngau Thomas, DJ Kenya Ken was a key figure in Kilifi’s nightlife, shaping the DJ industry and elevating the status of local entertainers. His nickname, inspired by the late President Daniel arap Moi, spoke to the authority and respect he commanded in the DJ booth. His fellow DJ Maxwell Thiga summed it up well: “He didn’t just play music; he governed the party.”

Ken’s untimely death has drawn attention to the dangers that entertainers face as they travel long distances late at night. The crash that claimed his life occurred while he was returning home after a gig, a risk all too familiar for those working in the entertainment industry.

Remembering the Legacy

Hundreds of mourners, including fans, fellow DJs, and local politicians, gathered at his rural home to pay their respects. What was initially a somber occasion soon turned into a celebration of his life and contributions, with local artists performing impromptu tributes in his honor. Speakers at the ceremony highlighted his instrumental role in professionalizing the entertainment industry in Kilifi, a region that has long struggled with low pay for DJs and lack of proper industry support.

“He opened doors for us when no one else would,” said one of Ken’s mentees, a testament to his commitment to nurturing the next generation of entertainers.

As the community laid DJ Kenya Ken to rest, it was clear that his influence would continue to reverberate through the careers of the artists he mentored. Though the turntables have fallen silent, his legacy as a pioneer and mentor remains alive in the rhythm of the Coast’s entertainment scene.