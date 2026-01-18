Rose Muhando’s Secret Marriage Revealed in Heartfelt Video

The renowned East African gospel artist Rose Muhando has revealed a new chapter in her personal life, confirming her marriage to Kenyan pastor Robert Lumbashi in a touching viral video. The couple, who had kept their union under wraps, were seen sharing a moment of tenderness during a church service, with Lumbashi openly declaring his love and commitment to Muhando while warning off potential suitors.

For years, the “Nibebe” hitmaker had been the subject of much speculation regarding her marital status. Often declaring herself “married to Jesus” and prioritizing her ministry and three children, Muhando has now confirmed that she has found love across the border. In a video that quickly went viral, her husband, Pastor Lumbashi, proudly announced, “I went to Tanzania in 2023 and paid the dowry. This is my wife,” to cheers from the congregation. “To all the men out there, keep off. She is taken, and she is loved.”

A Cross-Border Union

The revelation offers insight into Muhando’s recent glow and frequent visits to Kenya. Lumbashi, speaking with pride, explained that their marriage symbolized a “divine alignment,” merging two ministries to spread God’s message across East Africa. He lauded Muhando’s resilience and talent, vowing to support her music career to even greater heights.

The couple’s decision to maintain a private relationship in an industry often defined by celebrity gossip was a rare accomplishment. Muhando’s stance of keeping her personal life under wraps aligns with her previous protective attitude toward her family and intimate affairs.

Fan Reactions and a Season of Restoration

Social media has exploded with support and congratulations for the couple, with fans celebrating the union as a symbol of East African unity. One TikTok user remarked, “Our girl is finally happy!” while others expressed joy at seeing Muhando, who has endured personal struggles in the past, find a fulfilling relationship.

For Muhando, who has battled illness and faced numerous challenges throughout her career, this marriage represents a new season of restoration. Her public display of affection with Lumbashi marks a stark contrast to her previous emotional tributes, signaling that she has found a true partner to help her carry the burdens of life.