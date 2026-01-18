Morocco Overcomes Nigeria in Penalty Shootout to Reach AFCON Final

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has set the stage for an electrifying final, as hosts Morocco triumphed over Nigeria in a dramatic penalty shootout. After a 1-1 draw in normal time, Morocco prevailed 4-2 in the shootout, securing their place in the final against defending champions Senegal.

The Tension-Filled Semi-Final

The match, held at the Stade Ibn Batouta in Tangier, was a rollercoaster of emotions. Nigeria initially took control of the game with a header from Victor Osimhen early in the second half, sending the Nigerian fans into a frenzy. However, Morocco responded in the 83rd minute with a stunning equalizer from Achraf Hakimi, whose curling shot left goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali with no chance.

The equalizer set the stage for a nervy final stretch, as both teams battled through extra time, exhausted but determined. Despite Nigeria’s appeals for a potential handball in the Moroccan box, a VAR review ruled out any infringement, leaving the Super Eagles frustrated and feeling aggrieved.

Heroic Bounou Saves Morocco

When the match moved to penalties, Morocco’s goalkeeper Yassine Bounou became the hero of the night, saving two penalties from Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey. Morocco converted all four of their attempts with calm precision, with the final kick sealing their victory and sparking wild celebrations across the country.

Morocco’s win marks their first AFCON final appearance since 2004, a long-awaited moment for the Atlas Lions. For Nigeria, it was another agonizing exit in a tournament they’ve longed to win. Captain William Troost-Ekong spoke somberly after the defeat, expressing the team’s disappointment while acknowledging their efforts. “We gave everything, but penalties are cruel,” he said, apologizing to the fans.

The match ended with a sense of heartbreak for Nigeria, but also hope for Morocco, who are one victory away from confirming their dominance in African football. The final, set to take place against Senegal, promises to be a clash of titans as the Atlas Lions look to take the continental crown on home soil.

Senegal, who advanced to the final after a narrow 1-0 win over Egypt, will be a formidable opponent, but Morocco’s victory over Nigeria has bolstered their belief in a historic triumph.