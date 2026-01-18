HBO Max’s “Heated Rivalry” Sparks Surge in Gay Hockey Romance Book Sales

The release of HBO Max’s adaptation of Rachel Reid’s “Game Changers” novels has sent ripples through Australia’s book market, with a sudden and dramatic surge in demand for gay hockey romance novels. Bookstores nationwide are struggling to meet the overwhelming demand for the physical copies of Reid’s series, which has left shelves completely bare in many locations.

Reprints in High Demand as Sales Soar

The surge in popularity can be traced back to the success of the series’ television adaptation, “Heated Rivalry,” which launched in late November 2025. The show, which chronicles the secret relationship between rival hockey captains Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, has captivated viewers with its intense on-screen chemistry. This has led to a cultural phenomenon reminiscent of the “Bridgerton effect,” with fans rushing to purchase the source material.

“It’s absolute chaos,” a spokesperson from Dymocks, one of Australia’s largest bookstore chains, commented. “We’ve got zero stock, and the publisher is scrambling to reprint.” The series’ publisher, HarperCollins Australia, confirmed that a massive reprint is in the works. However, due to the holiday break, the new stock won’t reach bookstores until late January. Backorders are already numbering in the thousands.

In just a month, the first two books in the “Game Changers” series, *Game Changer* and *Heated Rivalry*, have experienced a staggering 400% spike in sales, with demand continuing to rise. To capitalize on the growing frenzy, HarperCollins has announced the upcoming release of the seventh book in the series, *Unrivalled*, which is scheduled to hit shelves internationally on September 29, 2026.

Queer Romance Goes Mainstream

This shortage underscores a broader cultural shift towards the mainstream acceptance of queer romance. MM (Male/Male) romance has become a significant genre in popular media, a trend that has only gained momentum with shows like *Heated Rivalry*. A literary critic noted, “The success of the show proves that queer joy is a powerful market force. Readers are hungry for these stories.”

The phenomenon has not only sparked significant interest in the novels but has also raised important questions about the growing influence of queer narratives in mainstream media, as audiences increasingly demand diverse and inclusive storytelling. With *Unrivalled* expected to drop later this year, the “Game Changers” series shows no signs of slowing down in popularity.