Andrew Clements, Celebrated Guardian Music Critic, Dies at 75

Andrew Clements, the distinguished Chief Music Critic of The Guardian, has passed away at the age of 75 after a period of illness, bringing an end to an era of classical music journalism. For over three decades, Clements was a prominent voice in British arts, known for his unwavering support of contemporary composers and his deep insights into both modern and traditional classical music.

Legacy of a Music Titan

Clements’ death on Sunday marks the loss of one of the most respected critics in the world of classical music. Joining The Guardian in 1993, Clements took over from Edward Greenfield, establishing himself as a key figure in music criticism. His work spanned across a range of composers, from Beethoven to modern pioneers such as Harrison Birtwistle and Pierre Boulez. Often lauded for his ability to make the complex accessible, Clements’ reviews were known for their clarity and depth, transforming challenging works into something both understandable and meaningful for his readers.

While he had a profound understanding of classical giants like Brahms and Mozart, Clements found his true calling in advocating for avant-garde composers whose works were often labeled “difficult.” His insightful commentary not only praised their artistry but also explained the significance of their innovations in a way that bridged the gap between composer and listener.

A Critical and Personal Loss

Clements’ intellectual background in theoretical physics, earned at Cambridge, gave his music critiques a unique, analytical precision. His methodical approach, blending logic with lyrical beauty, set him apart from his peers in the arts. Colleagues described him as not only an expert in music but as a polymath with a passion for ornithology. He could identify a bird’s call with the same ease that he could recognize a wrong note in a Mahler symphony.

Even in his final months, when ill health prevented him from attending live performances, Clements continued to write. His last review, published on January 2, 2026, was a final testament to his craftsmanship—lucid, fair, and deeply informed, embodying the traits that defined his career.

Tributes have poured in from across the music and arts world. The Royal Opera House referred to Clements as “a critical giant,” while conductor Sir Simon Rattle hailed him as “the conscience of our industry.” In an age dominated by fleeting opinions and rapid-fire social media posts, Clements’ thoughtful and measured approach to criticism has left a void in the world of arts journalism.

Andrew Clements’ passing leaves a gap in classical music criticism that will be deeply felt by audiences, musicians, and critics alike. His legacy, however, will live on through the profound impact he made on contemporary music criticism and the lasting influence of his work at The Guardian.