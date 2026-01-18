Adelaide Writers’ Week Cancelled Amid Author Boycott

The prestigious Adelaide Writers’ Week has been officially cancelled following a mass withdrawal of over 180 authors in protest. The crisis was sparked by the removal of Palestinian-Australian author Randa Abdel-Fattah from the event lineup, a decision that led to widespread condemnation and the resignation of festival leadership.

Board’s Controversial Decision Leads to Collapse

The Adelaide Writers’ Week, a major cultural event, was left in turmoil after its board decided to exclude Abdel-Fattah, citing “cultural sensitivities” linked to a terror attack in Bondi. This decision quickly escalated into a full-blown controversy, with critics accusing the board of racially motivated censorship. In an attempt to distance Abdel-Fattah from the attack, the board’s reasoning was perceived as both contradictory and damaging to the author’s reputation.

Within days, more than 180 authors, including high-profile figures like former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, announced their withdrawal from the festival. Authors from around the world, such as Zadie Smith and Masha Gessen, joined the boycott, condemning the board’s actions as an attempt to silence Palestinian voices. The rapid withdrawal of these literary heavyweights, many of whom labeled the move “racist censorship,” caused a massive blow to the festival’s reputation.

In a final attempt to salvage the situation, the festival’s director resigned on Tuesday, followed by the resignation of four board members. The remaining members issued a public apology to Abdel-Fattah, acknowledging that their decision had been “regrettable” and contributed to the collapse of the event.

Global Reaction and Long-Term Impact

The fallout has sparked an international debate on the role of cultural institutions in navigating the complex geopolitics surrounding the Israel-Gaza conflict. “Neutrality is no longer an option,” said Jewish publisher Louise Adler, emphasizing the increasingly polarized nature of global discourse on free speech and cultural expression.

For Adelaide, the loss of the festival is a blow both culturally and economically. As a major event that generates millions for the local economy, the cancellation has left the city reeling. Instead of hosting literary events, Adelaide now finds itself at the center of a global case study in crisis management. The message is stark: when cultural censorship silences writers, the entire festival falls silent too.