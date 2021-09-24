Enrique Iglesias Says He Isn’t Leaving The Music Business.

Despite recently revealing that his upcoming album will be his last, Enrique Iglesias has stated that he will continue to make music.

In an exclusive interview with ET’s Matt Cohen while promoting his forthcoming tour with Ricky Martin, the 46-year-old singer clarified the situation. He stated that he will not be leaving the industry and that he will continue to make music and pursue other worthwhile projects in the future.

The vocalist of “Bailando” told Cohen, “It’s vital for me to stress that I’m not retiring, it’s just my final record.” “That doesn’t mean I’m going to quit touring, or that I’m going to crawl into a cave and disappear,” he clarified.

“Maybe you can throw a single once in a while,” Martin joked, to which Iglesias agreed, saying, “Exactly exactly.” Maybe I’ll start my own clothes line, maybe I’ll run a restaurant, maybe I’ll do something else.”

Iglesias announced the release of “Final Vol. 1” on his Instagram account on September 4. He wrote, “FINAL Sep 17th.”

On Sept. 17, he shared a brief video of one of his children appreciating the album’s sounds.

“FINAL (Vol.1) is now available!!!!!! “Thank you to all of my fans for your support #Finalalbum,” he wrote in the description.

Meanwhile, according to ET, the second volume of “Final” will be issued at a later date.

“Final. Yes, the title is self-explanatory. Since 2017, I’ve wanted to do this project for a long time. “I simply felt like it was important at this point in my career, and I always wanted to have an album named ‘Final,’” he stated in an interview with ET.

“And over the last year and a half, I’ve been able to write a lot of songs, which is why there are two albums, ‘Final Vol 1′ and ‘Final Vol. 2,’ but that’s really it for me when it comes to two albums. That doesn’t mean I won’t continue to write songs or release singles, but this is it,” Iglesias remarked.

Fans have been asking for Iglesias and Martin to collaborate on an album, and the “Livin La Vida Loca” singer has responded, “This is final, but I can pull him to my next album or something like that!”

According to Martin's Instagram handle, Iglesias and Martin's live concert series starts on Sept. 25 in Las Vegas and ends on Nov. 20 in California.