Endangered Tree Kangaroo Joey Emerges from Pouch at Chester Zoo

A rare glimpse into the early life of a tree kangaroo joey has been captured by Chester Zoo, showcasing the remarkable development of the endangered species. Born the size of a jellybean, the joey has recently emerged from his mother’s pouch, marking a major conservation milestone for the Goodfellow’s tree kangaroo. This significant event was accompanied by unique “pouch cam” footage that allowed zoo experts to observe his development from October to December 2025.

Conservation Efforts and Rare Insight into a Hidden World

The joey, born to mother Kitawa and father Kayjo, is part of an international breeding program designed to ensure the survival of this critically endangered marsupial. Chester Zoo’s conservation efforts are supported by these rare videos, which are offering new insights into the species’ development. Experts at the zoo identified the joey as a healthy male, and the footage has provided valuable information on the pouch stage of the kangaroo’s life that had been previously inaccessible.

Matthew Lloyd, a tree kangaroo specialist at the zoo, emphasized the uniqueness of the joey’s birth, stating that most people don’t associate kangaroos with the small, treetop-dwelling species like the Goodfellow’s tree kangaroo. “Being able to carefully track this joey’s development inside the pouch using tiny cameras wasn’t possible only a few years ago, and it’s already helped us learn more crucial information about the early stages of life inside the pouch,” Lloyd added. This knowledge is expected to expedite global conservation efforts aimed at protecting these rare creatures.

The joey was born weighing only a fraction of its current weight, less than the size of a jellybean. As of now, the joey weighs 1.85 kilograms and continues to grow inside Kitawa’s pouch. Joeys typically make a remarkable climb into the pouch shortly after birth, where they stay for several months developing and suckling before venturing out into the world.

Although the young kangaroo has not yet been named, the zoo plans to draw inspiration for the name from communities in Papua New Guinea, where tree kangaroos are a part of local culture and conservation efforts. The zoo’s ongoing work to protect the species is hoped to inspire similar initiatives worldwide, contributing to the survival of one of the planet’s most threatened marsupials.