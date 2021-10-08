Encrochat’s suspected heroin and cocaine dealer has been identified.

As part of an investigation into mobile encryption provider EncroChat, a guy accused of distributing heroin and cocaine has been named.

Bryan Heffery, who has been charged with narcotics offenses, is scheduled to appear in court today.

The 46-year-old, of Woodend Avenue, Maghull, was detained by Operation Venetic detectives yesterday.

After being captured with a 176kg caffeine haul, an EncroChat dealer was arrested.

He’s been charged with conspiring to supply both Class A and Class B substances (heroin and cocaine).

“A man has been charged with drugs charges today as part of an ongoing investigation into drug supply in Merseyside and abroad,” a Merseyside police spokesperson said.

“Bryan Heffey, 46, of Woodend Avenue, Maghull, was detained yesterday (Wednesday, October 6) and charged with conspiracy to sell Class A drugs (heroin and cocaine) and a Class B substance this morning.”

“He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear in Wirral Magistrates Court on Thursday, October 7th.”

“The charges are part of Merseyside Police’s reaction to Operation Venetic, which is a national investigation into the use of encrypted mobile devices, sometimes known as Encrochat.”

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.