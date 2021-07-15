EncroChat police raided homes and discovered millions of pounds of narcotics.

Police swooped on houses around Huyton and confiscated 40 kg of what they suspect to be cocaine.

During raids that also resulted in the arrest of four persons, the mega-haul of Class A narcotic was discovered.

The operation was linked to the demise of EncroChat, a popular gangland communication network.

The ‘amazing’ EncroChat underworld of Liverpool and its epic demise

This morning, police officers executed warrants at six locations in the Huyton neighborhood.

They not only seized the items, which if discovered to be cocaine would have a street value of millions of pounds, but they also arrested:

A 23-year-old Huyton man was arrested on suspicion of possessing cocaine with the intent to sell it.

A Huyton lady, 39, was arrested on suspicion of possessing cocaine with the intent to supply.

A 30-year-old Huyton man has been charged with conspiring to distribute cocaine, heroin, and cannabis.

A 42-year-old Billinge man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiring to distribute cocaine, heroin, and cannabis.

“Those involved in the supply and distribution of dangerous drugs have no regard whatsoever for the misery they cause, which is why proactive activity like this is critical in disrupting criminal activity and bringing individuals involved before the courts,” said Detective Inspector Christopher Lowe.

“We will continue to work closely with forces throughout the country, as well as the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit and the National Crime Agency, to protect our communities and prevent deadly substances from reaching vulnerable individuals in Merseyside,” says the spokesperson.

The operation was linked to data gathered by law enforcement authorities when a combined French-Dutch inquiry last year hacked the private chat service EncroChat.

Around 10,000 people in the UK utilized the software, which authorities claim was almost solely used by high-level offenders. Merseyside is said to have housed hundreds of them.

More than 130 people have been arrested by Merseyside Police in connection with investigations into the hack, with 31 offenders already imprisoned as a result.

