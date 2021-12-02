EncroChat group, which aimed to flood Liverpool with heroin, was sentenced to prison.

Following the hacking of the EncroChat phone network, four individuals were sentenced to prison for plotting to flood Liverpool with heroin.

Stephen Hunt, 60, Dylan Sanger, 34, Tyrone Holbrook-Harris, 27, and Darren Barrett, 41, planned to bring in over 90 kilograms of Class A drugs per week.

Hunt, of Main Street, Great Oxenden, Northamptonshire, used the nickname ‘Nobleblood’ on an EncroChat phone to communicate with criminal contacts.’Mitch gang’ members sentenced to pay back £23k after narcotics scheme

The gang’s heroin would be transported to Liverpool, where he planned to open a new office, according to his Encrochat phone messages.

A joint investigation by French and Dutch police hacked the EncroChat network 15 months ago.

It’s thought that heroin was also being peddled along the coast of North Wales.

Other EncroChat exchanges revealed that the gang was bringing in at least 24 kilograms of Class A drugs per week, with aspirations to bring in more than 90 kilos.

Spain and the Netherlands were the sources of the heroin in the UK.

“Just heard, there will be a round of applause between 4 and 5 tomorrow for all the drug dealers going out there and meeting people risking their lives to keep people happy&high #please share # nine bar,” one of the gang’s posts on the EncroChat network said.

Hunt, who lived in Spain from 2001 to 2014, was sentenced today at Caernarfon Crown Court to ten years and nine months in prison after admitting to conspiracy to distribute class A drugs.

Sanger, of Ellesmere Port’s Bailey Avenue, used the EncroChat handles Syruproad and Swankyboar.

Sanger arranged for the narcotics to be delivered to specific people and locations, as well as financial rewards to those involved.

Officers discovered roughly £9,000 stashed behind Sanger’s car dashboard and £1,300 in his house when he was arrested in August of last year.

He was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Tyrone Holbrook-Harris, 27, of Hillside Crescent, Buckley, Flintshire, was also imprisoned for following Sanger’s orders. Darren Barrett, 41, of Village Road, Northop Hall, Mold, who followed Holbrook-Harris’ commands. Barrett and Holbrook-Harris were sentenced to six years and three months in prison, respectively.

All of the men admitted to working together to provide class A drugs.

“Summary concludes,” NCA operations manager Piers Phillips stated following today’s court session.