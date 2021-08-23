EncroChat dealer boasted that he’d fund his house extension with cocaine and heroin.

An EncroChat dealer joked about how he’d use cocaine and heroin to pay for his house extension.

On the encrypted phone network cherished by gangsters across Europe, Sean Moore used the handles “TrustPilot” and “PrawnPilot.”

His decision to use his children’s initials as passwords came back to haunt him when it was hacked by French investigators.

EncroChat dealer admits to being a part of SoupHedge’s massive cocaine scheme

Detectives were able to link the father-of-three to the usernames and determine that he supplied “at least” 12 kilos of cocaine and five kilos of heroin in just ten weeks.

According to messages obtained by The Washington Newsday, he not only had a side business selling Covid 19 testing kits, but also traded enormous amounts of “crunch,” “marsh,” and “bash” to cut the narcotics.

Between April and June 2020, the 43-year-old acknowledged to conspiring to distribute cocaine and heroin while in touch with 26 other EncroChat identities.

Moore received a message from “SmartRoyal” on April 2 last year, asking for “tops” – slang for a kilo of cocaine – which Moore suggested he might be able to supply for a “bit cheaper” than £39,000, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

Moore asked SmartRoyal for tops on April 4, before telling SmartRoyal on April 5 that he had “done 4 crunch in singles, a barrel of marsh, and a barrel of bot bash.”

Prosecutor Charles Lander explained that the terms “crunch,” “marsh,” and “bash” referred to adulterants, while “bot” was slang for a kilo of heroin.

Moore was asked by “TrickyCleaner” on April 6 whether he could “get marsh mate… You got that crunch… Didn’t you say something the other day?”

“Yea mate, I’ve got 12kg crunch left if you need any,” Moore replied. Each one costs £250. I just sold the last barrel of marsh mate, and I won’t have any more until maybe Friday.”

“The aforesaid communications reveal that, in addition to trading in Class A narcotics, the defendant also sells vast quantities of mixing chemicals, which can be used to adulterate the drugs in order to increase the quantity and maximize profits,” Mr Lander said.

Moore asked “ZonePizza” if he had tops that were “shark” and “1500” in discussions on April 11.

Drugs in kg quantities are available. “The summary has come to an end.”