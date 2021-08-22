Enchanted woodland route with fairies and dinosaurs 30 minutes from Liverpool.

It’s only a half-hour drive from Liverpool to an enchanting woodland walk with fairies and dinosaurs.

The trail, which runs through August 30, is ideal for families looking for something to do with their children before they return to school next month.

The new fairy and dinosaur enchanted forest walk at Bents Garden and Home, near Warrington, debuted earlier this week. Depending on where you reside in Liverpool, the garden centre is around a half-hour journey along the East Lancs Road.

Mum is enraged her daughter’s ears were pierced without her permission by her ex’s girlfriend

Families may journey among the greens and sneak by dinosaurs on the trail in Weeping Ash Garden. Along the trip, keep an eye out for fantasy houses and see if you can spot a fairy flying through the trees.

There is no need to book the path, which is available daily from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 30. Pushchairs, wheelchairs, and dogs are not permitted in the Weeping Ash Garden.

A new children’s adventure play area, appropriate for ages three to ten, is also available to visitors to Bents. A children’s 5k nature route through Windy Bank Woods, Jurassic Cove Adventure Golf (reservations required), and The Coffee and Gelato Hut, where you may enjoy a hot drink and Cheshire Farm Gelato ice cream, are also available.

Warrington Rd, Glazebury, Warrington WA3 5NT is where you’ll find Bents Garden and Home.