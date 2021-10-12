Employees at Netflix were not suspended for criticizing Dave Chappelle’s ‘The Closer,’ according to the company.

The suspensions of three Netflix employees, including an out trans person who opposed Dave Chappelle’s “The Closer,” were not linked to public complaints of the new stand-up special, according to the company.

The employees were suspended late last week, according to a representative for the streaming giant, for attending an executive meeting without necessary approval.

“It is completely false to claim that any staff have been suspended for tweeting about this show.” In a statement received by EW and Variety, the spokeswoman added, “Our staff are encouraged to disagree openly, and we support their right to do so.”

According to Variety, Netflix is looking into the employees’ unlawful participation at the company’s “QBR,” or quarterly business review, a two-day event that brings together the company’s top 500 employees.

Terra Field, a senior software engineer based in San Francisco who identifies as queer and trans, was one of the three employees suspended, according to the outlet’s sources.

Field was one of many critics of Chappelle’s remarks against transgender individuals after the debut of “The Closer” on Oct. 5. Field was suspended, according to people familiar with the situation, not because of recent tweets condemning what she deemed anti-trans jokes in the special, but because she showed there uninvited.

Field slammed “The Closer” in a series of tweets last Wednesday, in which the comic accuses the trans community of having “weak skin.”

@netflix is where I work. We just released a new Chappelle special in which he takes aim at the trans community and the very validity of transness, all while attempting to put us against other oppressed groups. “You’ll hear a lot of chatter about ‘offense,’ but we’re not offended,” she tweeted.

“If you’re someone who genuinely knows about the subject matter, being trans is actually pretty humorous,” Field continued. How could it not be amusing to volunteer for a second puberty? But that isn’t what he is doing. To him, our existence is ‘funny,’ and we’re ‘offended,’ when we object to his violence.” Chapelle declared in the program that he is “team TERF,” referring to the term “trans-exclusionary radical feminist.” He also discussed the anger he experienced after making jokes in earlier shows about Caitlyn Jenner and other trans people, as well as criticizing the cancel culture surrounding author J.K. Rowling.

The comedian stated, "Gender is a fact." "Every single being in this room, every human being on the planet, had to travel through the legs of a woman in order to exist." That's correct.