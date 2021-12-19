‘Emotional eater’ recounts how she was able to lose weight in the end.

After overindulging over the holidays, most of us aim to lose a few pounds in January.

There’s something about a new year and a fresh start that many people find invigorating.

Slimming World has announced its seven keys of success to help individuals lose weight, get healthier, and build confidence in 2022.

These weight-loss ideas are intended to help you remain on track and live a healthier lifestyle in the long run.

1. Make sure you don’t go hungry.

People often believe that in order to lose weight, they must eat less, but what you eat is far more important than how much you consume.

Swapping high-calorie, unsatisfying items for lower-calorie, bulkier foods that keep you fuller for longer is crucial to reducing weight in a way that’s easy to maintain.

Claire Marsh, of Netherton, stated that calorie counting made her feel sluggish, thirsty, and bored because she wasn’t eating enough.

“I never feel hungry or deprived because there are so many different foods that you can enjoy,” Claire stated since joining Slimming World.

Claire has reduced two stone and attributes her success to the flexibility of food optimization, which has enabled her to “make intelligent meal choices.”

“Some quick and easy changes include using less fat when cooking, so boil or dry fry instead of frying in oil, swapping full fat dairy products for low fat or fat free, ditching sugary drinks in favor of low calorie drinks, and adding more fruit and veg to your daily meals,” Slimming World District Manager Sarah Stringfellow said.

“My members have discovered that by making small modifications to their shopping and cooking habits, which we discuss in our weekly group, they may lose weight without feeling hungry.”

2. It’s fine to take a walk before running.

If you want to get in better shape, keep in mind that you don’t have to be a professional athlete to do it; simply making a commitment to move more will help.

Many people make the mistake of attending a gym, overdoing it in the first week, and then quitting, believing that “exercise isn’t for them.”

