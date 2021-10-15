Emmy Rossum Accepts New Award Despite Accusations From Former ‘Shameless’ Co-Star Emma Kenney

After her former “Shameless” co-star Emma Kenney made some surprising charges against her, Emmy Rossum chose to turn the other cheek.

When Kenney, 22, appeared on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast on Wednesday to discuss the Showtime series, which ended in April after 11 seasons, she tossed some shade at Rossum, 35.

The younger actress, who portrayed Debbie Gallagher on the show, admitted to having “difficult days” on set with Rossum, who left the show in Season 9 after playing Fiona Gallagher, the eldest Gallagher sibling, from the show’s inception.

Instead of responding to Kenney’s charges in the interview, Rossum took to Instagram to brag about the new prize her podcast, “Alligator Candy,” had won. The radio series followed the disappearance of Jon Kushner, writer David Kushner’s older brother, in Florida in 1973. It was been named the Gold Winner of the New York Festivals Radio Awards for the year 2021.

“I’m really proud of the people that put this together. Transmitter Media, David Kushner, Composition 8, UCP, and David Kushner. In the description, the Critics’ Choice Award winner wrote, “You worked so hard and are so deserving of this award.”

Despite the fact that her post was flooded with congratulations, a handful of followers chastised her for Kenney’s revelations about her.

“How could you be so cruel to Debbie?” says the narrator. one of the fans inquired.

Another said, “I lost a lot of respect for you after hearing how disrespectful you were on set to Emma.”

Following Rossum’s departure from the series, the “Shameless” set “became a little bit of a more positive place,” according to Kenney.

She also said that their off-camera relationship had “good and horrible” aspects.

“Obviously, I was a lot younger. There were times when she tried to be a positive influence, and then there were times when she was outright giving me bad advice,” Kenney recalled.

Kenney, on the other hand, chose to forgive the “Phantom of the Opera” actress, saying, “Perhaps she was fighting with her own inner difficulties and taking it out on other people.”

“I remember going to set several days before she left and being quite nervous about having a scene with her because if she had a terrible day, she made it a miserable day for everyone,” the younger actress recounted.

Kenney said she still had "a lot of love" for her former co-star despite the on-set troubles.