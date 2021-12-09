Emmerdale’s Dingle family has been chastised by viewers.

Fans were enraged yet again when watching Emmerdale tonight.

The Dingle family has come under fire yet again, this time for allegedly banding together against Liv Flaherty, who is currently incarcerated after being wrongfully convicted of Ben Tucker’s murder.

Mandy paid the youngster a visit on tonight’s program to discuss her relationship with Vinny.

Liv had been seeing Vinny before she was imprisoned, and she relied on him for extra support throughout her ordeal.

Mandy, on the other hand, didn’t appreciate what Liv was doing to her son and chose to express her displeasure.

“Do you care about him, like really care about him?” she asked Liv.

“Do you want him to lose his freedom like you’ve lost yours?” Mandy said. Liv answered of course she did.

“Don’t you think he’s been through enough?” she asked.

Liv responded that he is the only person who has ever been there for her and that she relies on him.

Mandy stated she couldn’t bear watching him suffer any longer, and Liv agreed, saying, “I don’t want that either.”

“Do you think I should cease his visits?” Liv inquired, to which Mandy answered that she would have to contact him as she stood up and walked away.

Fans expressed their dissatisfaction with the Dingles’ recent treatment of Liv on Twitter, asking what had happened to the “Dingle Code.”

Katie stated, “Oh my god. Mandy is attempting to prevent Vinny from assisting Liv. Poor Liv, what happened to being a Dingle and sticking together.” Kate expressed herself as follows: “To Liv, the Dingles are truly terrible! It’s a shame she’s innocent and has been abandoned by everyone. Never questioned why she was being charged? I’m still baffled as to why the oar doesn’t have Meena’s DNA all on it #Emmerdale.” Dan stated, ” “They’re so horrible for the dingle code and looking out for their own they’re so ignorant she’s innocent and you should believe her. Vinny is the only one of them who is decent. #emmerdale” Later, Vinny showed up at the prison, wanting to see Liv, but he was told by. “The summary has come to an end.”