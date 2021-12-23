Emmerdale viewers have figured out how Meena will be apprehended.

Emmerdale viewers believe they have figured out how Meena will be apprehended, putting an end to her murderous spree.

They believe that notifying Manpreet Sharma about Meena Jutla’s old friend Nadine Butler will lead to her demise.

Meena is on “borrowed time,” according to viewers, and it’s “just a matter of time” before she receives her comeuppance.

Meena confides in her sister about her friend’s death, while Manpreet questions her pregnancy in tonight’s episode, Emmerdale viewers all assume the same thing.

Meena concocted a sob story about how she promised the deceased Nadine that she would be godmother to her future children, but that couldn’t happen now, so she asked Manpreet to take her place.

The killer sobbed as she related the terrible story of Nadine’s suicide.

Manpreet, on the other hand, felt skeptical of her sister and interrogated her, asking how far along she was in her pregnancy and when her due date was, which Meena found difficult to answer.

Fans were ecstatic at the idea of Meena being apprehended.

They resorted to Twitter to express their opinions.

Ryan stated, ” “It’s only a matter of time before Manpreet figures out what’s going on. Meena is on the verge of running out of time.” Jordan stated, ” “Manpreet is on the hunt for you! I’m hoping this is the final chapter! #Emmerdale.” “I can see why they haven’t really featured Manpreet in Meena’s plot up till now,” another user commented, “she would catch her out so quickly #Emmerdale.” Kerry stated, “Will Meena’s decision to tell Manpreet about Nadine prove her undoing? #Emmerdale.” Since killing Leanna Cavanagh in the summer, the long-running soap’s resident villain has been wreaking havoc on the ITV drama.

Paige Sandhu’s character has since murdered Ben Tucker and Andrea Tate, but has so far managed to elude justice.