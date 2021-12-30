Emmerdale viewers are outraged as Meena offers a bizarre justification for Manpreet.

Fans of Emmerdale were perplexed by Meena’s explanation for Manpreet’s disappearance.

Meena kidnapped a wounded Manpreet after the incident at The Woolpack.

She also acknowledged to killing Nadine, Leanna, Andrea, and Ben to her sister.

Suspicions regarding Manpreet’s whereabouts have grown, but Meena has revealed that she is in Ibiza with her daughter Aiesha to the locals, including her ex-husband Rishi.

However, followers claimed that Manpreet was not the kind to fly to Ibiza.

“Really the first thing you think of when you wake up is jetting out to Ibiza, what’s odd about that?” Karren tweeted.

Chris stated, ” “Who in their right sense believes Manpreet is on his way to Ibiza? Regrettably foreseeable.” “Does Manpreet strike everyone as someone who would like Ibiza?” Luna continued. “Rishi is so thick,” Ryan added, “as if Manpreet had just gotten out of the hospital and flown to Ibiza.” Jennifer expressed herself as follows: “Ibiza, perhaps? Really? Ffs.” Pamela also tweeted: “Do they really believe that a woman who was on the verge of death just a few days ago will be relaxing in Ibiza? Rishi was dumped for a reason. Give me courage.”