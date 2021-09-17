Emmerdale viewers agree with Cathy’s explanation of the bullying reason.

Fans of Emmerdale agreed as Cathy revealed her motivation for tormenting April in tonight’s episode.

The long-running serial continues to investigate the ramifications from April’s internet trolling controversy on Friday’s episode.

In Wednesday’s episode of Emmerdale, April’s auntie Cathy Hope admitted to being the bully, but she refused to forgive her.

This caused Gabrielle Downing’s character to flee her home, where she was eventually discovered and guided back home by Rhona.

Brenda Hope, on the other hand, hesitated to criticize her daughter’s behavior, prompting Rhona to push her.

Brenda has now enlisted the help of the cops, who interrogated Cathy about the bullying in Friday’s episode of the drama.

Cathy confessed to starting the online bullying after she was jealous of the affection April received when her mother died during the interrogation.

“I felt very envious since all I wanted was for someone to inquire about my well-being,” she explained.

Cathy’s sister, Donna Windsor, fell down in tears and apologized for starting the bullying.

Bob Hope expressed remorse for Cathy’s tears and blamed himself for the tragedy, but Twitter users didn’t believe a word she said.

“Cathy did mean it,” says @AndyGibsonTV. She meant everything she said. I’m never going to trust that kid again.

@GrianneDoherty1: “Cathy always claiming she didn’t mean it that way somehow makes it all ok and Bob just fully lets it go as usual?”

“The only thing Cathy is unhappy about is that she was caught,” another commenter said.

“Bully boy,” says @macnamara60. Cathy is not apologetic. By next week, she’ll be fully equipped with DMs.”

“Cathy,” says @mikepriestley13. You don’t abuse April and say things about your niece’s dead mother just because you’re jealous.. disgusting.”