Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Meena may murder a child in a shocking twist.

Meena’s next victim may have been revealed by Emmerdale spoilers, as she kidnaps a toddler.

Next week, viewers will witness David and Victoria’s struggles with childcare, as they compete for the last spot at their favored nursery.

Soon after, an embarrassed Chas confesses Eve has been granted it, shocking David and Victoria.

Soon after, David and Victoria devise a babysitting rota for each other.

That afternoon, the alluring Meena arrives for a sensual afternoon with David, but she’s upset that he’s instead babysitting.

Meena realizes she needs to play her cards carefully the next day and calls David to offer to have Theo, but she is overcome with envy and rage when she learns he has just refused her call to continue chatting to Victoria.

Victoria is in charge of both kids again later, and she walks upstairs to check on Harry.

Meena sneaks in through the back entrance and looms over Theo, seizing the opportunity.

Victoria arrives downstairs to find Theo has vanished and the baby gate and back door have been left open.

Victoria screams in fear as she bursts into the garden and sees no sign of Theo.

And so begins a desperate hunt.

Emmerdale viewers believe Meena could go to new lows after seeing a trailer.

“This is really sick!” Janice tweeted. Throwing an 18-year-old girl from a bridge now puts babies in danger.”

“This is really disgusting,” Lauren wrote.

“Crikey….. We’re losing another character by that mad one,” Yasmin wrote.