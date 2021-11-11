Emmerdale premieres late, causing outrage among viewers.

Emmerdale viewers were irritated tonight when the soap did not air at its usual time of 7 p.m.

Instead, it was a few minutes late, coming on at two minutes past the hour.

Fans, on the other hand, were not pleased since they were looking forward to their daily dose of drama.

Emmerdale Jai slammed the door, blaming Ben for the calamity. Gavin stated, “Is it 7.02? What happened to #Emmerdale?” “Running late again #Emmerdale,” Ryan said. Another user said when it eventually arrived on our screens: “It’s better to be late than never, so here we go! #Emmerdale.” Because football is on this week, the ITV serial has already had to adjust its schedule.

There will be no episode of Emmerdale on Monday, November 15 due to ITV1 broadcasting England’s football match against San Marino.

Instead, on Tuesday, November 16, there will be an hour-long special. This program will begin at 7 p.m., as usual.