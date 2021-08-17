Emmerdale Loose Women is taken aback by Sammy Winward’s lookalike daughter.

Sammy Winward, a former Emmerdale actress, surprised the Loose Women panel when she appeared with her lookalike daughter.

Sammy, who played Katie Sugden in the ITV serial, spoke about how her teenage daughter aspires to be an actress like her.

The Loose Women panel, on the other hand, was taken aback by how like Sammy, 35, and Mia, 16, appeared.

Sammy and player David Dunn welcomed Mia in June 2005.

Janet Street-Porter was intrigued by their amicable relationship and inquired, “The thought of being friends with my mother I always felt a little strange.” Do you have to put your foot down on occasion?”

“Of course, 10 times a day,” Sammy said, according to the Mirror.

“Absolutely, there’s a narrow line between being friends and having a mother-daughter relationship,” says the author.

“Nine times out of ten, when we dispute, we end up laughing!”

The panel then inquired about Mia’s plans to follow in her mother’s footsteps and pursue a career in acting.

“I recently obtained a new agent,” Mia explained.

“Mum basically said, ‘just be kind, be yourself, be considerate to everyone around you, and always have a back up,’” says the narrator.

“Don’t only rely on having auditions and whatnot because you have to realize it doesn’t always end with you getting the job, so you have to have something to do in the meanwhile,” she says.

The panel then joked about Sammy returning as a ghost to Emmerdale, with Janet suggesting Mia as her character’s long-lost sister.

Sammy announced in November 2014 that she would quit Emmerdale after 13 years in February 2015 to pursue new projects, projects, and acting roles.

Katie perished in a fall at Wylie’s Farm on February 5, 2015, after being pushed to the ground by her ex-lover and brother-in-law Robert Sugden and falling through rotting floorboards.

Since then, Sammy has been in two series of the ITV thriller Prey as Lucy Murdoch, as well as two episodes of ITV’s Fearless as Siobhan Murphy.