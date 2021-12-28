Emmerdale fans are overjoyed as Ross Barton is due to return to the drama after a three-year absence.

Emmerdale fans are looking forward to the return of Michael Parr’s character, Ross Barton.

The character hasn’t been seen on the serial since he went away with Rebecca White, portrayed by Emily Head, three years ago.

His son Moses Dingle (Arthur Cockroft) still lives in the area with his mother Charity Dingle, thus he is frequently referenced (Emma Atkins).

Fans were ecstatic, however, when it was revealed in last night’s episode that the character had returned to Emmerdale village, despite the fact that he wasn’t actually seen on-screen.

During a scene between Charity and her new beau Mackenzie Boyd, Ross was mentioned (Lawrence Robb).

Charity informed Mackenzie that Ross would be dropping off his kid, Moses, after spending some time with him over the holidays, and that they would need to tell Moses about their connection once he returned.

“Ross is dropping Moses off, so we need to perform the introductions,” Charity explained.

Mackenzie, on the other hand, warned that it might be too soon, however she wasn’t convinced because her eldest son, Ryan Stocks (James Moore), had been less than impressed after catching the couple together.

Despite the fact that viewers didn’t get to see Ross drop off his son, the mention of him caused many to hope he’ll return soon.

They expressed their delight on Twitter.

“It’ll be nice to see Ross return on #Emmerdale,” Conor said.

Amelia remarked: “Is there a mention of Ross? Ross Barton has always been the love of my life in #Emmerdale.” “Ross is back in Emmerdale (off screen, but) everyone cheered,” Eva remarked.