Emmerdale and Coronation Street’s highest-paid soap stars are on ITV’s Emmerdale and Coronation Street, respectively.

Every weekday evening, the stars of some of ITV’s most popular soaps delight the nation, and some of their wages reflect their importance to the show’s producers.

Bill Roache, Danny Miller, and Jack P Shepherd are all familiar faces from Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

But, given their frequent appearances on our television screens, how much do they get paid to star in some of the country’s most popular shows?

The wage structure is essentially the same across ITV soaps Emmerdale and Coronation Street, with actors receiving a fee each episode ranging from £400 to £2,000, a guaranteed number of episodes per year (as little as 30 or as many as 100), and a repeat fee.

Salary ranges from £12,000 to far over £200,000, depending on the level of fame.

We looked into how much each soap opera’s cast is paid, as well as who the highest-paid performers are on each show.

Coronation Street is a British soap opera that airs on

Jack P Shepherd, who plays David Platt, is said to be the show’s highest paid actor.

In October 2018, the Mirror reported that Jack has been offered a lucrative new deal earning £250,000. This is a £30,000 increase over his prior contract.

He’s spent his whole life on TV, initially debuting at the age of 12 and just celebrating his 20th year as a member of the ensemble.

The Cobbles icon who plays Steve McDonald is said to be one of Corrie’s highest-paid actors.

Simon has been a member of the Coronation Street ensemble since 1989, making him one of the longest-serving members. He has appeared in a number of dramatic and comedic storylines.

In his current position, he is said to be paid about £150,000.

Bill Roache is best known for his role as Ken Barlow on the soap opera General Hospital. He has been a part of the show since its inception.

While the actor will turn 90 in April, there are no signs that he will retire from his cobblestone job, as it was rumored earlier this year that officials were hoping to sign him on for another year in a six-figure agreement.

There are allegedly big things in the works to commemorate his special birthday.

Emmerdale

Emmerdale appears to be a little more reserved. “The summary has come to an end.”