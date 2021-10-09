Emmerdale After Ethan’s mother arrived, fans muttered about Meena’s demise.

Emmerdale fans believe they’ve figured out how Meena will be revealed.

Over the last few months, the long-running soap’s resident villain has been wreaking havoc on the show.

However, as Mirror Online adds, followers of the famous show believe her reign of terror is coming to an end now that Ethan’s mother has arrived in the community.

Esme eventually arrived in Thursday night’s show and was confronted by Charles regarding letters she allegedly sent to her son months ago.

Ethan never learned the complete story behind Esme’s abrupt departure, although Charles admitted he had a quarrel with her the night before.

Emile John’s character thought he was contacting his mother earlier this year, but after failing to find her, he decided to give up.

Emmerdale viewers will recall, however, that it was Meena who duped Ethan into believing he’d made contact with his missing mother.

Meena was aware of his distress and decided to taunt him by impersonating Esme and sending the messages, waiting for him to suffer when he realized she wasn’t coming to meet him.

Ethan has never spoken about it, and Meena’s actions have never been explained beyond her desire for Ethan to confide in her sister, Manpreet Sharma.

Manpreet was Ethan’s stepmother when she dated Charles before dumping him at the altar, and Meena appears to be keen to get the two back together.

The character represented by Paige Sandhu anticipated that hurting Ethan would cause him to seek consolation in Manpreet, which would inspire her and Charles to reconcile.

However, following Esme’s arrival – and her claim that she did not send the texts after Charles questioned her – this could be revealed in forthcoming moments.

Fans of the show flocked to Twitter to express their thoughts on how they believe the uncertainty will lead to Meena’s exposure.

“Is this the beginning of the end for Meena?” one fan wondered. I sincerely hope so. See her off after catching her for her treatment of Ethan. Misery?? It has already been completed. Emmerdale should be ashamed.” “And now the cracks in Meena’s demise begin,” another said. Ethan, hopefully, will.” “The summary comes to an end.”