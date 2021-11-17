Emma Watson Talks About Her ‘Harry Potter’ Experience And Relationship With Her Co-Stars

As she honored the 20th anniversary of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” Emma Watson pondered on her role in “Harry Potter” and her special friendship with her co-stars.

Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the film series, characterized “Harry Potter” as “my home, my family, and my universe” in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Watson paid a touching tribute to his time working on the movie series two decades ago. “‘Harry Potter’ was my home, my family, and my universe,” she wrote, “and Hermione (still is) my favorite fictional character of all time.” “A journalist once told me that it was annoying how many times I remarked how lucky I was during an interview and started counting… BUT I KNEW FOR SURE!!! And I’m still aware, “she continued.

She went on to discuss how she and her co-stars, notably Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), grew up with their respective characters. “I am proud of what we as a group gave to the franchise as performers, as well as the youngsters who grew up to become young people who walked that route. When I look at my fellow cast members now, I’m so happy of who they’ve grown into as people “she penned

Watson expressed her pride in the fact that she and her co-stars were polite to one another, that they supported one another, and that they stood up for something important. She also applauded “Harry Potter’s” devoted fan group, dubbed “Potterheads,” for continuing to demonstrate their support long after the last film in the series was released.

“Without you, the world’s magic would not exist,” she added. “Thank you for working so hard to make it such a welcoming and caring environment.” “Thank you for all of your hard work too – I know your efforts sometimes get ignored,” Watson said before signing off, thanking the crew for their hard work on set. Watson, Radcliffe, Grint, and other cast members from all of the “Harry Potter” films will reconvene for the first time in a decade for HBO Max’s forthcoming special, “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts,” which will air later this month.