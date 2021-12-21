Emma Watson Gets Emotional As She Meets ‘Harry Potter’ Co-Stars in ‘Return To Hogwarts’ [Watch].

HBO Max debuted the “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” trailer on Twitter on Monday, which features Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and other cast members. Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films, was overcome with emotion as she met her co-stars.

Radcliffe, Watson, and Grint all chuckle at the start of the one-minute, 48-second trailer. Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter in the film, is shown approaching the popular station from which he and the other children in the film began their journey to Hogwarts.

“Think of a powerful memory, make it the happiest you can remember,” Radcliffe adds in the background. Watson, on the other hand, was seen entering a lavish party and exclaiming, “It feels like no time has passed and plenty of time has passed,” before hugging Tom Felton (who played Draco Malfoy).

“I think this is the perfect opportunity to sit down with everyone and remember,” Grint, who played Ron Weasley, adds as he sits alone.

When things go gloomy, Watson gets upset during a one-on-one talk with Grint and adds, “There’s something about “Harry Potter” that makes life richer.” “It’s a deep bond that we’ll always have,” Grint answered before hugging each other.

“Memories from the past were exchanged. New memories were created “The video was captioned by HBO Max. “Come join us in celebrating the magic when Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: #ReturnToHogwarts premieres on HBO Max on New Year’s Day.” The “Harry Potter” series is based on the novels of British author J. K. Rowling. This magical franchise has a total of eight films. The first film, “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone,” was released in 2001, and the last film, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2,” was released in 2011.

The cast members from all eight Harry Potter films will be reunited in “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts.” The show will premiere on HBO Max on January 1st.

On the professional front, Radcliffe will next be seen in “The Lost City,” while Grint is now filming “Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight,” a horror TV series. Watson’s most recent film appearance was in the 2019 film “Little Women.”