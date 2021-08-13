Emma Corrin, star of ‘The Crown,’ Discusses Her Queer Journey: ‘Something To Be Celebrated.’

After coming out as queer, Emma Corrin is ready to talk more about gender identity.

Corrin told ITV on Thursday, “I think visibility is crucial with these situations.” “It’s been a long road for me, and I still have a long way to go. I believe we have become accustomed to defining ourselves.”

Corrin went on to describe how society functions.

“That’s how society operates within these binaries,” the actor stated. “It took me a long time to discover that I exist somewhere in between, and I’m still not sure where that is,” he added.

On Thursday, a fan shared a snippet from the interview on Instagram.

In April, Corrin came out as LGBT.

The 25-year-old actor made news last month when he released a series of black-and-white topless images.

“I’m still working things out, and I believe everyone else is as well. And that’s kind of the point, that there’s no permanent identity, especially for those in the queer community,” the “Crown” star explained. “It will be a long trip, but I hope that sharing it will assist people.”

Corrin also admitted that coming out as LGBT was terrifying. “I wasn’t sure if it was the proper thing to do at first, but the response from the queer community has been fantastic,” the Emmy-nominated actor continued.

Corrin is now collaborating with British actor Nabhaan Rizwan on Joseph Charlton’s play “Anna X.”

“I walked from the station to where we’re staying via Canal Street and it’s a wonderful feeling of solidarity,” Corrin told the publication of her time in London filming “Anna X.” It’s a wonderful sensation to be in that kind of environment.”

Corrin will appear in Michael Grandage’s film “My Policeman,” which is based on a novel by Bethan Roberts and directed by Michael Grandage. Harry Styles and David Dawson also star in the film.