Emma Bunton, a member of the Spice Girls, marries her long-time boyfriend. [Photo: Jade Jones]

[Photo: Jade Jones]

Emma Bunton, a member of the Spice Girls, has married her long-time fiance Jade Jones. On Tuesday, the singer-songwriter shared a snapshot from their surprise wedding ceremony on Instagram, eliciting warm wishes from her fans and friends.

“Mr. and Mrs. Jones!” exclaims the crowd. Bunton added a caption to her Instagram image.

The singer looked stunning in a short white dress with a long semi-sheer train and a floral headband that suited her characteristic blonde locks flawlessly. Jones is dressed in a brown hat, a tan Gucci blazer, and a black crewneck shirt.

In front of a flowery arch, the newlyweds can be seen standing face to face and looking into each other’s eyes.

Bunton also flaunted her garter in a black-and-white photo of her crossed legs on her Instagram account.

Several friends and fans, including Bunton’s Spice Girls colleagues, swarmed the comments area with congratulations remarks and good wishes for the couple following her unexpected revelation. Victoria Beckham remarked, “Congratulations, love u both very much!”

Mel C., another Spice Girl, praised the newlyweds, exclaiming, “Yeahhhhhh!” “Congratulations, love you all sooooooo much,” she said, adding a heart emoji to her message. Holly Willoughby, for one, wrote, “Awww my gorgeous Baby!” Mrs. Jones, get up… “I adore you both…”

Bunton, often known as Baby Spice, had been in a 21-year relationship with Jones before they married earlier this week. They began dating in 1999 and married in 2011, the same year their second son was born. Tate, 10, and Beau, 13, are the couple’s two boys.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, the 45-year-old singer admitted that her first kiss with Jones was her favorite. She told the newspaper, “It was at Mel B’s house in Leeds a very long time ago and it was quite passionate.”

Bunton rose to stardom as a member of the Spice Girls after being born in London. She is a presenter at The Great American Baking Show and has a weekly show on Heart FM. Her debut book, “Mama You Got This,” was released earlier this year.