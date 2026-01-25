Eminem’s Daughter Addresses Brooklyn Beckham Row and ‘Toxic Boy Mum’ Debate

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade, has weighed in on the ongoing Beckham family drama, expressing her concern about being labeled a “toxic boy mum” like Victoria Beckham. Her comments come after Brooklyn Beckham’s explosive Instagram post in mid-January, where he revealed details of a family feud and accused his parents of undermining his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz. Hailie Jade, who has built a significant presence as an influencer, discussed the drama during a recent episode of her podcast, *Just a Little Shady*.

Hailie Jade Reflects on ‘Boy Mum’ Rhetoric

On the latest podcast episode, Hailie Jade shared her thoughts on the “boy mum” stereotype, a term often associated with controlling or overbearing mothers of sons. Hailie, who is navigating her own family dynamics, acknowledged how public scrutiny has shaped perceptions of Victoria Beckham’s relationship with her son, Brooklyn.

“I kind of see both sides in this,” Hailie remarked. “People really do believe that boy mums are toxic.” She referenced the constant public attention surrounding Victoria Beckham, suggesting that years of scrutiny have led many to assume negative traits about her behavior. “It’s been going on forever, literally our entire lives. So, people already have this perception of her,” she added, noting that these perceptions often lead to people framing her actions within the “toxic boy mum” narrative.

However, Hailie pointed out that not all of Victoria’s children have distanced themselves from her. “Her other two sons [Romeo and Cruz] have been supportive,” Hailie said, reflecting on how public support from Brooklyn’s brothers complicates the narrative. “Maybe there is something going on,” she speculated, but remained careful not to draw firm conclusions.

Brooklyn Beckham’s Family Accusations

The Beckham family drama began making headlines in early 2022 following Brooklyn’s marriage to Nicola Peltz. The youngest Beckham son has consistently been at odds with his parents, especially after accusations emerged that they were trying to control aspects of his wedding. Brooklyn’s Instagram post shed more light on his grievances, claiming that his parents had “disrespectfully” targeted Nicola and spread “countless lies in the media.”

Brooklyn’s comments highlighted the family tensions that have simmered beneath the surface for years, especially regarding the influence Victoria has purportedly tried to wield over his personal life. He emphasized his determination to stand up for himself, stating, “I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

As for the Beckhams’ public image, it has been rocked by the ongoing family conflict, with Brooklyn suggesting that his parents had attempted to manipulate narratives in the press, aiming to shape public opinion about their family’s dynamics. Despite these claims, Hailie Jade remains neutral, focusing instead on her own growing family. Hailie, who welcomed her son Elliot in March 2025, expressed concern about falling into the same “toxic boy mum” category.

In this heated family saga, with Brooklyn and Nicola now living in Los Angeles, it remains to be seen how the feud will evolve. However, Hailie’s measured comments suggest that, while she recognizes the complexity of the situation, her focus remains on her own family’s well-being.