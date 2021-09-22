Emily VanCamp’s Season 5 exit should be “unexpected,” according to the EP of “The Resident.”

The showrunners of “The Resident” have remained tight-lipped on when and how Emily VanCamp’s character Nicolette “Nic” Nevin will be written out of the series following her shocking exit.

Executive producer and co-showrunner Peter Elkoff was asked about the future of VanCamp’s role on the show ahead of the Season 5 premiere on Tuesday, following the series regular and female lead’s decision to leave the Fox medical drama. He did not, however, provide a specific response.

He told Entertainment Tonight over the phone, “I don’t want to give any sense.” “I want it to be surprising for the audience, and I want them to arrive there naturally and without any prior information. As a result, I guess I won’t say anything.”

Elkoff also revealed that they had no “conversations” with VanCamp about how to best write her character off, citing “the circumstances of her personal life” as the cause. Last month, the actress announced on Instagram that she and her husband Josh Bowman had had their first child.

Aside from VanCamp’s impending departure, Morris Chestnut’s position on the show has been relegated to recurring. In the latest season, Elkoff and the rest of the “Resident” team decided to focus on newer characters like Jessica Lucas’ Billie Sutton and Anuja Joshi’s Leela Devi, despite the creative barriers.

Elkoff told the newspaper, “It’s always nerve-wracking when characters go.”

“And we always hope that fresh characters will engage the audience when we cast them. It’s still early in the morning. We had a short season [last year], so we didn’t get to see them for very long, but I think they have some terrific material. I adore them both [Jessica and Anuja], and I believe the public will as well.”

The showrunner also previewed the arrival of a new male character this season, Miles Fowler’s Trevor, Billie’s estranged son, who will “really stir things up in a positive way.”

Elkoff informed fans that while they are unhappy about losing a beloved character, “we are good at this and we have fantastic casting folks and we constructed these new characters, I think, very well.”

VanCamp wanted to be fired from the show when the fourth season ended, according to reports last month. According to Deadline, there’s still a chance she’ll show up as a guest star in a future episode.

Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EDT/PT, “The Resident” airs on. Brief News from Washington Newsday.