Emily Van Camp and Josh Bowman star in ‘Revenge.’ Together, let’s welcome the first child.

Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman of ‘Revenge’ welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Iris, into the world.

VanCamp, who starred in “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” announced her daughter’s arrival in a black-and-white Instagram image.

“Welcome to the world, our darling daughter Iris Our hearts are full ,” the 35-year-old actress said beside a shot of her Iris’ tiny fingers wrapped around her fingers in the post.

Another photo appears to be a throwback from VanCamp’s pregnant days, showing her sharing a sweet kiss with her husband while he touches her baby tummy.

Another photo shows the actress gleefully flaunting her baby belly.

Fans and friends rushed to express their congratulations as soon as the “Resident” actor announced the news.

Their “Revenge” co-stars congratulated them on their new arrival by expressing their love and blessings to the couple and their kid.

Ashley Madekwe answered with a love emoji and the words “Yay!” while Merrin Dungey said, “Oh I’m so pleased for you all!!”

Elena Satine also left a short message, writing, “I’m really delighted about this!!!”

Several more performers, including Daniela Ruah of “NCIS: Los Angeles,” Marta Milans of “Shazam!” and VanCamp’s “Resident” co-star Jenna Dewan, also congratulated VanCamp on the birth of his first kid.

VanCamp and Bowman met on the set of their 2011 show “Revenge,” where they played the love interests of each other. After four seasons on ABC, the drama ended in 2015, and the couple had already been together for four years.

They got engaged in 2017 and married in December 2018 in the Bahamas. The pair is known for keeping their personal lives hidden from prying eyes of the media; in fact, they did everything they could to keep the pregnancy a secret until the very last moment.

“He did good,” the “Everwood” actress said at the time of the proposal to Entertainment Tonight. “We were out in the woods on a hike, doing what we do, and it was very, sort of, us.” So, yeah, that was fantastic and lovely.”

The actress from “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” told People in April that she spent a lot of free time with her spouse during the lockdown.

VanCamp told the magazine, “I was coming off of doing two jobs at the same time — The Falcon and Winter Soldier and The Resident, sort of burning the candle at both ends.”

“As a result, the start [of lockdown]was quite welcoming. Brief News from Washington, D.C., I.