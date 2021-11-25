Emily Ratajkowski Posts Pictures She Knows Will ‘Stir Up’ Online Controversy.

Emily Ratajkowski posted images of herself that she knew would “spark debate” on social media.

The 30-year-old supermodel took to Instagram on Wednesday to share photographs from the CFDA Fashion Awards earlier this month, displaying her appearance. She wore a Miu Miu cropped sweater layered over a cropped collard shirt and a low-rise blue skirt to the event, which recognized Zendaya with the Fashion Icon award. She let her hair loose and wore minimal makeup. She completed her look with a black leather clutch.

She had second thoughts about publishing the photos of her toned abs, as indicated in the description.

“CFDAs! @miumiu, thank you, and @ninagarcia, congrats! (I nearly didn’t publish this because I was afraid of the backlash, but it’s my body, and I’m not going to succumb to the shaming!) “May God bless you!)” she wrote.

Ratajkowski’s post received a lot of positive feedback from social media users who said her figure looked amazing in the photographs.

“Those abs are what I need,” one person said.

“Spectacular,” said another.

A third person added, “Your abs just told me to go to the gym.”

Meanwhile, Twitter users are split on the model’s appearance. Some thought she looked amazing, but one pointed out that her book was unlikely to sell, so she made the post. Albert Jack, a journalist and author, was stumped by Ratajkowski’s post. He wondered aloud, “Is this supposed to be attractive?”

“This is the least contentious photo I’ve ever seen.” A different netizen commented, “She looks beautiful.”

“Can you tell me why she’s so thirsty?” “GIRL, you’re already famous,” said another.

“It appears that the book did not sell at all!! (Let’s try abs),” one Twitter user said, giggling as he rolled around on the floor.

Ratajkowski’s book of essays, “My Body,” was released earlier this month, and the netizen was alluding to it. She examined her relationship with her self-image in the book, including how her mother, Kathleen Balgley, raised her to value beauty at an early age.

According to People, Ratajkowski stated, “Beauty was a way for me to be exceptional.” “I felt my parents’ affection for me the greatest when I was special.” She also discussed how her physical beauty became both a blessing and a curse. She stated that she felt powerful, but that when she used her body for sexual gain, she was reduced to a sexual object.

Ratajkowski writes in the opening to her book, “Whatever influence and status I’ve achieved were only awarded to me because I attracted to guys.” “This is my position. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.