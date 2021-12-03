‘Emily In Paris’ star Lily Collins is already hoping for a third season.

Lily Collins is crossing her fingers that Netflix’s hit comedy-drama “Emily In Paris” will be renewed for a third season.

The 32-year-old actress expressed her intention to return to the show for a second season ahead of the second season’s premiere. The second installment will be available to stream on December 22.

“I really hope we get a season three because I really want to come back and do this again,” Collins said in a December cover story interview with Glamour.

Season 2 features marketing executive Emily Cooper’s new adventures in Paris, where she arrives with minimal knowledge of French culture and language.

Emily seeks her friends’ advice after an intimate night with her neighbor, Gabriel, and is urged to enjoy Paris for a year as she discusses her “chaotic” life in France with them in the teaser for the show’s second season.

Collins demonstrated in her interview with Glamour that she is aware of the Netflix show’s critics.

Collins, who is also one of the series’ producers, told Glamour, “We never marketed it as anything other than what it was going to be.”

“And we had no idea the world would be in such a mess when it was released. People mentioned they were laughing and happy for the first time in a long time, that it brought back memories of fun, and that we were able to provide some escape, romance, and travel. That made me so happy. I wasn’t expecting it to be such a big deal all of a sudden “she continued.

Those who disliked the show criticized the portrayal of French culture in the series as well as the lack of diversity in the cast. In a recent interview with Vogue, Collins even got her character’s age wrong.

Collins had “a lot of meetings” with her other producers and Netflix officials after the outcry to address the concerns. She stated that the upcoming season will incorporate lessons learnt from the first season of the show.

“I was really passionate about integrating [more]women, people of color, and also sexual orientation, to really show more of what the world is, and to really be a part of the Emily family,” she said, adding that season one’s supporting characters will have richer narratives.