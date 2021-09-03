Emily Hampshire’s ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Moment When She Realized She Was Pansexual

Emily Hampshire, star of “Schitt’s Creek,” opened up about her sexuality in a new interview with Demi Lovato.

Hampshire said that one scene from “Schitt’s Creek” helped her discover she is pansexual during her interview on the “4D With Demi Lovato” podcast on Wednesday.

The sequence had co-star Dan Levy’s character, David Rose, expressing his sexuality to her character, Stevie Budd, using a wine metaphor.

“Ultimately, he adds, he prefers the wine, not the label, and he’s pansexual. The 40-year-old Canadian actress added, “I had never heard the word pansexual before.” “I’ve always thought of myself as being really aware about LGBTQ+ issues because everyone in my life, including my friends, is largely LGBTQ+, yet I had no idea.”

“Cut to around five years later,” she continued. I was seeing someone when I noticed others asking on message boards, “Is Stevie a lesbian?” ‘Is Emily a lesbian?’ ‘Who is Emily?’ ‘This is so strange,’ I exclaimed to Dan. ‘Who am I?’ Because I actually fell in love with a person and it didn’t matter to me where they were on the gender spectrum. Since then, it hasn’t really mattered to me. I have to get along with the person. I’m very drawn to a person’s energy. As a result, he said, ‘You’re pansexual.’ “Are you not watching our show?”

Hampshire also praised Lovato with encouraging her to “think a little broader” when it came to discussing identity during their conversation. She stated that she used to believe that it wasn’t important to “identify yourself as anything,” but now she “understands” why it is.

The sixth and final season of “Schitt’s Creek,” which chronicled the narrative of a wealthy, big-city family who loses all of their money and is forced to relocate to a little town they acquired as a joke because of its amusing name, ended in April 2020.

The award-winning series also included Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, and Annie Murphy, in addition to Hampshire and Levy.

In the same interview, Hampshire also discussed how she met Lovato for the first time. The actress recalls the 29-year-old pop singer slipping into her Instagram DMs to tell her they liked her and invite her out on a date.

When it came to their age difference, Hampshire said Lovato made the comparison to Holland Taylor, 78, and Sarah Paulson, 46.

"You also remarked, 'Think of Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor,' which I agree with.