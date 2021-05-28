Emily Cox Shares Epic Throwback Photo of Brida from ‘The Last Kingdom’

Season 5 of the hit Netflix series The Last Kingdom is presently in production in Hungary, but it will be the show’s final season. It’s a disappointing turn of events for supporters, but there’s still one more season before it’s all done.

Emily Cox, who plays Brida in the show, just shared an awesome flashback shot of herself in season 4 as Brida. We’ve got all the details that fans will want to know.

Season 5 of ‘The Last Kingdom’ is in the works, but it will be the series’ final season.

Season 5, which will be the final season, will bring the narrative of Uhtred (Alexander Dreymon), son of Uhtred, to an end.

Season 5 will be the series’ final season, according to Deadline, which confirmed the news with Netflix and Carnival Films.

The time has come for a reckoning… It’s been confirmed! We’re all back on set for #TheLastKingdom #Season5.

Thank you all so much for your continuous support, and we’ll see you soon with more great material! llAvG0wptK (https://twitter.com/llAvG0wptK)

April 30, 2021 — The Last Kingdom (@TheLastKingdom)

However, on the same day as the terrible announcement, a video was aired on the official social media platforms announcing the show’s return to production. The announcement was made by Dreymon, who plays Uhtred. Many of our favorites, like Emily Cox dressed as Brida, were featured in the video.

Brida is a character in the film ‘The Last Kingdom.’

Brida was a Saxon child when the Danes took her in. She falls in love with Uhtred at one point and grows up with him. Their relationship, though, is far more convoluted. Brida carries a vengeance against him in Season 4 because he didn't murder her when the Welsh found her in battle. They have seized her as a slave, and she is having a difficult time…