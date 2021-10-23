Emilia Clarke’s Next Steps A Look at Her Upcoming TV and Film Roles

Emilia Clarke hasn’t appeared on the big screen since 2020, but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t been busy with other ventures.

On Saturday, the “Game of Thrones” star will celebrate her 35th birthday, and she’ll have much to celebrate thanks to her recent accomplishments. In 2022, Clarke’s fans may expect to see her in at least one film and television show.

In the animated feature “The Amazing Maurice,” the actress will voice a character named Malicia. The film is based on Terry Pratchett’s 2001 novel “The Amazing Maurice and His Educated Rodents.”

Clarke will also star in Disney+’s “Secret Invasion,” a miniseries based on the Marvel comic of the same name.

The actress has been cast in an unnamed part and has stated that she was wary of disclosing too much about the series.

Clarke admitted to host Jimmy Fallon during a July interview on “The Tonight Show” that the show’s secrecy worried her, despite her previous expertise with keeping quiet about her “GoT” plots.

Clarke admitted, “I’m already afraid.” “The first Marvel employees I interacted with were their security crew, and I am confident there is a man outside my house.” I swear to God, there’s been a car parked there for a long time, and he’s undercover.” Aside from her parts in 2022, Clarke was recently cast as Senator Joseph McCarthy’s wife, Jean Kerr, in a planned biopic about the divisive politician.

HanWay Films’ Gabrielle Stewart teased the upcoming film while praising the cast. HanWay Films will handle distribution and international sales for the picture.

“Many nations throughout the world are struggling with their own McCarthys right now,” Stewart said in a statement. “It is no wonder that a director [Václav Marhoul] who grew up behind the iron wall should seek to shed the veil on McCarthy, the ultimate architect of populism.”

“True stories are stranger than fiction, and Tom O’Connor’s screenplay is meticulously researched, both frightening and fascinating, while also treating its villains with human nuance. [Michael] Shannon is wonderfully equipped to play McCarthy, while Emilia Clarke has a delectable role in Jean Kerr, our story’s very own Lady Macbeth.” “McCarthy” is set to begin filming in the United States and Prague in the fall of 2022.