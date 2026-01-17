Emilia Clarke’s New Thriller ‘Ponies’ Surpasses ‘Game of Thrones’ in Critical Acclaim

Emilia Clarke’s latest project, the eight-part spy thriller *Ponies*, has exceeded expectations, surpassing her previous landmark show *Game of Thrones* in critical reception. The Peacock series, which debuted in full on January 15, 2026, is already garnering significant attention, not only for its gripping Cold War narrative but also for the conversations it has sparked about gender, fame, and the acting profession itself.

A Fresh Start for Clarke

Set against the tense backdrop of 1970s Moscow, *Ponies* follows two widows, played by Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson, who are unexpectedly drawn into the world of espionage after their CIA operative husbands die. The series launched with a strong Rotten Tomatoes score of 88%, which quickly climbed to 95%, overtaking *Game of Thrones* as Clarke’s highest-rated project to date.

The acclaim for *Ponies* has been fueled by the show’s stark contrast to Clarke’s previous roles. Gone is the fantastical world of Westeros; instead, viewers are thrust into a paranoid and dangerous Soviet Union. Clarke’s role as a widowed spy showcases her versatility, diverging sharply from her portrayal of Daenerys Targaryen. Reflecting on her role, Clarke shared, “I felt like they were giving me a voice, which doesn’t always happen.”

Behind the scenes, filming *Ponies* wasn’t without its challenges. Clarke revealed that filming intense scenes, including multiple on-screen kisses, led to an injury. She broke a rib after long hours of filming, which she humorously recounted in interviews. “Just keep bringing it—I’m going to sit on this thing, we’re going to pretend to have sex. I broke a rib that day,” Clarke said. Despite the injury, Clarke remains in good spirits, noting that the injury wasn’t as severe as initially thought, and she has since recovered.

For Richardson, the filming experience created memorable moments of camaraderie. She recalled the actors’ exhaustion after filming an intense sequence, capturing the sense of support on set. Clarke, known for her wit, even lightened the situation during her doctor’s visit, humorously admitting, “Sex! Times three!”

Beyond the physical demands, Clarke has spoken about the deeper professional satisfaction *Ponies* has brought her. For the first time, she shares the spotlight with another woman in a central role, an experience that, according to her, is still rare in television. Clarke noted, “It’s a big thing. I have never had the good fortune of being able to work with my co-star, not being a boy, be it a boyfriend or husband. Here, we are just two women in this world, and there is an emotional sisterhood.”

Gender Dynamics in Hollywood

Clarke’s experience on *Ponies* has also led her to reflect on the gender dynamics of Hollywood. In a candid discussion, she pointed to the ongoing pay disparity between male and female actors. “The gender disparity is not fixed by any means. There is still a wild pay gap difference, but it’s been changing for the better,” she remarked. She also highlighted the increasing recognition of women’s emotional labor both on-screen and off, noting that societal acknowledgment of women’s roles is growing.

Despite these advances, Clarke acknowledged that there is still much progress to be made. “We are very lucky that we are empowered women in a culture that’s allowing us to speak our truths, but that isn’t the case for everyone,” she said.

The actress also reflected on the pressures of fame, especially following the global success of *Game of Thrones*. She revealed the psychological toll fame had on her, especially during the latter seasons of the show. “I feel like I am always in a backroom with fame. I love people, I just want to have conversations… but sometimes fame just gets in the way,” she said. The experience of being recognized due to her character’s iconic look in *Game of Thrones* was surreal, as her real-life appearance was drastically different from Daenerys’s portrayal.

Since the end of *Game of Thrones* in 2019, Clarke’s return to television was met with mixed reviews, particularly for her role in *Secret Invasion*. However, *Ponies* has proven to be a major success, marking a triumphant return for the actress and offering her an opportunity to break new ground creatively and personally.

For Clarke, *Ponies* represents not just a career milestone but also a chance to support female-led storytelling and challenge the status quo of Hollywood. As the show continues to gain attention, it’s clear that Clarke’s versatility and willingness to embrace new challenges are key to her continued success in the industry.