Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa Reunite in New York City

Game of Thrones Stars Bring Joy to Fans with Backstage Reunion

On January 16, 2026, two of the most beloved stars from HBO’s Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa, delighted fans with a surprise reunion in New York City. The pair, famous for their roles as Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo, reunited backstage at The Kelly Clarkson Show, a meeting that quickly became a hit on social media.

Clarke, 39, was in town to promote her new project, the spy thriller series Ponies, while Momoa, 46, was also in the city for his press tour promoting his new film, The Wrecking Crew, and an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The timing couldn’t have been more perfect for fans of the fantasy epic, who have long hoped for a glimpse of their on-screen chemistry translating into real-life friendship.

The magical moment was shared on Clarke’s Instagram, where she posted a candid backstage photo with Momoa. Clarke, dressed in a black top and matching skirt, looked elegant, while Momoa sported his signature style with brown pants, an olive vest, a top hat, and sunglasses. Clarke’s caption added a touch of nostalgia, writing, “New York has given me so many things to be grateful for on this trip and just when I thought it couldn’t be better… look who walked into my dressing room.” She used the hashtags #mydragondaddy and #westillgotit, evoking memories of their iconic characters.

Momoa responded with a heartwarming message, commenting, “Love u Khalessi ❤️❤️❤️❤️ miss u,” a nod to their characters’ romantic dynamic that fans have adored since the first season of the show. This exchange sparked a wave of excitement, with many fans revisiting the characters’ legendary pet names, “Moon of my life” and “Sun and Stars,” from their on-screen romance.

Beyond Nostalgia: Clarke’s New Chapter and Momoa’s Continued Success

While the reunion may have stirred nostalgic feelings among fans, it was far from just a trip down memory lane. Clarke’s visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show was also an opportunity to discuss her latest venture into espionage drama with Ponies, in which she co-stars with Haley Lu Richardson of The White Lotus fame. Clarke shared her excitement about playing a co-female lead, calling the opportunity “so much fun,” and praising the series for its fresh take on representation in the genre.

At the premiere of Ponies, Richardson expressed her admiration for Clarke, joking, “If Clarke would marry me, I would marry her,” underscoring the strong camaraderie between the two. Clarke’s career, post-Game of Thrones, continues to flourish with roles in high-profile projects like Secret Invasion, and she remains an advocate for women in film.

Meanwhile, Momoa’s star continues to rise. Following his promotional appearances for The Wrecking Crew, he remains a household name, having built a legacy with roles such as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones and Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe. Despite his Hollywood success, Momoa’s bond with Clarke remains one of his most cherished connections. Their playful social media banter and public camaraderie have only solidified their place as one of TV’s most beloved real-life duos.

For Game of Thrones fans, the reunion was a reminder that some bonds transcend the screen. As the actors continue to explore new roles and new projects, their enduring friendship serves as a testament to the lasting impact of their on-screen partnership—and to the unique connections that are formed in the world of entertainment.